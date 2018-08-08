Trump ally Kobach holds narrow lead in Kansas gubernatorial primary

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s first choice as governor of Kansas, Kris Kobach, held a narrow, 200-vote lead in the Republican primary over the current governor with nearly all votes counted, according to the Kansas Secretary of State web site.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach before their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., on November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

As of 8:45 a.m. EST (1245 GMT), Kobach and incumbent Jeff Colyer both had about 41 percent of the vote. Kobach, a staunch ally of Trump, was endorsed by the president in the waning days of the hard-fought primary.