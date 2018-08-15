FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 1:01 AM / a minute ago

Kansas Governor Colyer concedes Republican nomination to Kobach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer conceded the Republican nomination for the state’s governor race to Trump backer Kris Kobach in public comments made on Tuesday, one week after the primary.

FILE PHOTO: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks about the Kansas voter ID law that he pushed to combat what he believes to be rampant voter fraud in the United States in his Topeka, Kansas, U.S., office May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup/File Photo

Colyer had been appointed governor after Sam Brownback vacated the post to join Donald Trump’s administration. Both he and Kobach received about 41 percent of the vote in the primary, but a winner had not been determined due to the narrow margin in the race.

Kobach will face Laura Kelly, who won the Democratic nomination one week ago.

Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Sandra Maler

