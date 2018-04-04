Ohio's Kasich says unlikely to challenge Trump as independent in 2020: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich said on Wednesday he was unlikely to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, in the 2020 presidential election as an independent, CNN reported.

Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich speaks to reporters after an event honoring the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2016 NBA championship team, at the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Am I going to run as an Independent? No, I’m not even thinking about that ... It’s unlikely, but when you have options on the table, all options are on the table, right?” Kasich said in an interview with CNN.

Kasich, who ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, has been a vocal critic of the president.