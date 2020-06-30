Moderate McGrath wins Kentucky Democratic Senate primary: media reports

FILE PHOTO: Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath thanks all her supports after conceding at her election night party in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/John Sommers II - RC1C46FC6150/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, an establishment-backed Kentucky Democrat, on Tuesday won the nomination to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, NBC News and Politico projected on Tuesday, citing preliminary results.

McGrath looked to have held off a late surge from fellow Democrat Charles Booker, an African-American, who won backing from progressive leaders and gained on McGrath late in the campaign, as protests spread across the United States over police violence against Black people.

According to Kentucky state officials, McGrath was leading Booker with 44% to 43.5% of the vote with 107 of 120 counties reporting results.

Later on Tuesday, Kentucky officials were expected to declare the winner in this closely watched race, in which McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, is seeking a seventh six-year term.