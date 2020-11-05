Kremlin says lack of clarity at U.S. election could have bad impact on global economy

FILE PHOTO: People display signs encouraging vote counting and referencing Pokemon at a left-wing coalition rally outside the Wisconsin State Capitol the day after Election Day, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the lack of clarity after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election so far could have a negative impact on the global economy and world at large, but declined to comment further.

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.