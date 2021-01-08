Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. labor federation urges Trump removal, calling him 'danger' to nation

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON< (Reuters) - The board of a labor federation of more than 50 unions representing 12.5 million workers called for U.S. President Donald Trump’s resignation or removal from office.

The AFL-CIO General Board said in a statement that “Trump is an affront to every union member, and a clear and present danger to our nation and our republic. He should resign or be removed from office at once.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

