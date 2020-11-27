Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. federal appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case

By Tom Hals

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The ruling is yet another significant setback in Trump’s long-shot bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” wrote Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel. “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here. ”

The case could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

