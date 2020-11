FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 21, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency and voiced hope for a “return to balance in American-Lebanese relations” during his term, the presidency tweeted.