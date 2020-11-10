Factbox: Trump campaign sues Pennsylvania to stop Biden win, adds to election lawsuits

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign sued Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Monday to prevent her from certifying Democratic challenger Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s 20 electoral votes in last week’s presidential election.

Biden clinched the state on Saturday, giving him enough Electoral College votes to declare victory in the overall election, although Trump has refused to concede.

The Trump campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in multiple states, hoping to ensure the president will have another four years in office.

Most have challenged methods of tabulating votes or questioned whether late-arriving mail-in ballots should be counted.

Several lawsuits have been dismissed, and legal experts said the cases are narrow and unlikely to change the outcome. Trump and his campaign have also and without evidence alleged widespread voter fraud.

Below is a list of cases that will play out in the coming days and weeks:

PENNSYLVANIA LITIGATION

Several court battles are pending in Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in federal court, seeking an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Biden’s victory in the state.

Construction crews work on the National Christmas Tree site, near the White House in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The lawsuit alleged Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system “lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters.”

Trump’s campaign last Wednesday sought to intervene in a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging a ruling from Pennsylvania’s highest court that allowed state election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day even if they were delivered as late as three days later.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday night ordered county election boards in the state to separate mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. EST on Election Day.

Pennsylvania election officials have said those ballots were a tiny portion of the overall vote and were already being separated.

The justices had previously ruled there was not enough time to decide the case’s merits before Election Day but indicated they might revisit it afterwards.

Alito, joined by conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, said at the time there was a “strong likelihood” the Pennsylvania court ruling violated the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump campaign has also fought Philadelphia election officials and a court granted better access to monitor counting in the city.

Philadelphia election officials have said the city’s observation rules were needed for security reasons and to maintain social distancing protocols.

ARIZONA CHALLENGE

Trump’s campaign said on Saturday it filed a lawsuit in Arizona alleging that Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and is the state’s most populous county, incorrectly rejected votes cast on Election Day by some voters.

The lawsuit filed in state Superior Court in the county said poll workers told some voters to press a button after a machine had detected an “overvote.”

Trump’s campaign said this disregarded voters’ choices in those races, and that the affected votes could prove “determinative” for the presidential race.

NEVADA LOSS

A voter, a member of the media and two candidates’ campaigns sued Nevada’s secretary of state to prevent the use of a signature-verification system in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, and to provide public access to vote counting.

A federal judge rejected the request on Friday, saying there was no evidence the county was doing anything unlawful.

GEORGIA BALLOT FIGHT

The Trump campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in a state court in Chatham County that alleged late-arriving ballots were improperly commingled with valid ballots, and asked a judge to order that late-arriving ballots be separated and not counted.

The case was dismissed on Thursday.

MICHIGAN BALLOT-COUNTING SUIT

Trump’s campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt vote counting, saying campaign poll watchers were denied “meaningful access” to witness the counting of ballots.

On Thursday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens dismissed the case.