Louisiana's Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state: media

FILE PHOTO: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat, has won re-election to a second term, according to media reports, narrowly defeating a Republican opponent who had tightly aligned himself with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The victory for Edwards, the only Democratic government in the Deep South, provides a barometer on the value of Trump’s endorsement for Republican candidates ahead the 2020 elections.

Trump traveled to the state three times to support Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, and repeatedly supported the candidate on Twitter. The Associated Press called the election for Edwards late on Saturday evening.