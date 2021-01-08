Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
2020 Candidate Slideshows

U.S. House Republican leader plans to talk to President Elect Biden -statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends a reconvened joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said he plans to talk to President-elect Joe Biden about how to unite the country, according to a statement released on Friday.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said in a statement he had “reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges.”

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up