U.S. House Republican leader plans to talk to President Elect Biden -statement

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attends a reconvened joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said he plans to talk to President-elect Joe Biden about how to unite the country, according to a statement released on Friday.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said in a statement he had “reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges.”