U.S. Senate's McConnell condemns white supremacists 'in the strongest possible way'

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he condemns white supremacists in the “strongest possible way.”

McConnell had been asked about President Donald Trump’s deflection of an opportunity to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“I want to associate myself with the remarks of Senator Tim Scott that he put out earlier today. I think he said it exactly correctly and that’s exactly how I would express myself on that issue,” McConnell, a Republican, told reporters, adding: “He said it was unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists. And so I do so in the strongest possible way.”