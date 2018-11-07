McConnell says infrastructure, healthcare on 2019 U.S. Senate agenda

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) makes remarks a day after the Midterm Elections, in which Senate Republicans retained their majority as the House saw Democrats sweep into control, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday infrastructure and healthcare would be on the U.S. Senate agenda in 2019, after Republicans widened their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s elections.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell said senators would likely tackle Obamacare fixes and prescription drug prices, but that changes to Medicare and Social Security were unlikely. Additionally, any new tax legislation would need bipartisan support, he said.