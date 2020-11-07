Germany's Merkel congratulates Biden, Harris

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her protective mask before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2020. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris after major networks declared them the winners of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.

“I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

Merkel, the first female leader of Germany, stressed that Harris would be her country’s first elected female Vice-President.