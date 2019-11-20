Politics
Democratic presidential candidate Messam drops out of 2020 race

Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Party presidential candidate Wayne Messam on Wednesday signaled that he was ending his 2020 bid for the White House.

“I am suspending my 2020 presidential campaign,” Messam said in a Twitter post.

Messam, 45, defeated a 16-year incumbent in 2015 to become the first black mayor of the Miami suburb of Miramar. He was re-elected in March.

The son of Jamaican immigrants, Messam played on Florida State University’s 1993 national championship football team and then started a construction business with his wife.

As a candidate, he had pledged to focus on reducing gun violence, mitigating climate change and reducing student loan debt and the cost of healthcare. Messam has done little campaigning, however, and raised just $5 during the third quarter.

