Mexico president reiterates will wait to congratulate U.S. election winner

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference in Villa Hermosa, in Tabasco state, Mexico November 7, 2020. Press Office Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday reiterated he would wait until the outstanding legal disputes surrounding the U.S. presidential election had been resolved before congratulating the winner.

Many world leaders have already sent their congratulations to Democrat Joe Biden after the initial counts showed him defeating Republican incumbent Donald Trump, but Lopez Obrador said Mexico would wait until the process had been concluded.