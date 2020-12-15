Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden on U.S. election win

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at National Palace in downtown Mexico City, Mexico November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he had congratulated Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential election victory, after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

Lopez Obrador did not follow most other world leaders in congratulating Biden following the Nov. 4 presidential elections, saying that he wanted the process to formally conclude after President Donald Trump disputed the poll result.

In the letter, dated Dec. 14, Lopez Obrador said he hoped U.S. foreign policy in Mexico will adhere to “non-intervention and self-determination” principles outlined in Mexico’s constitution.

The leftist leader, speaking at his daily morning press conference, also called for the two countries to work together while respecting each other’s sovereignty.

Lopez Obrador, sending an “affectionate greeting” in the letter, also said he appreciated Biden’s position on Mexican and other migrants in the United States.

“I hope there will soon be an opportunity, Mr Biden, to talk about this and other matters,” Lopez Obrador said in the letter, which was published by the foreign ministry on Twitter.