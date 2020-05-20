Trump walks back threat to withhold funds from Michigan over mail-in voting

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump walked back his threat on Wednesday to withhold funding from Michigan over its efforts to expand mail-in voting as a health safety measure during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican president, who is seeking re-election in November, told reporters at the White House he does not think it will be necessary to withhold funds. Trump repeated his belief that there will be fraud if people mail in ballots, despite not having any evidence to support the claim.