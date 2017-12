WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said on Friday the state would hold a special election on Nov. 6, 2018, to replace Representative John Conyers, the Democrat who resigned this week amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative John Conyers (D-MI) participates in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Having ample time for candidates to make a decision about running for office and file their paperwork gives people more options,” Snyder said in a statement.