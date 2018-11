Voters wait to cast their midterm elections ballots at Burton Barr Library, a polling station in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has received reports of limited “misinformation” targeting American voters on social media, a Homeland Security Department official said on Tuesday as citizens cast ballots in U.S. congressional elections.

The government is working with law enforcement and social media companies to respond to those posts, but has not yet determined who is behind them, the official said.