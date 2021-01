FILE PHOTO: Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on efforts to get back to work and school during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 30, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on Friday called on President Donald Trump to resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to an interview with the Anchorage Daily News.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” said Murkowski, a U.S. senator from Alaska, according to the paper.