NATO Secretary-General calls for U.S. election outcome to be respected

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks during a joint news conference with Montenegro Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 15, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called the violent protests in Washington “shocking scenes” and said the outcome of the “democratic” U.S. election must be respected.

Police in the U.S. Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas as hundreds of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss to Democrat Joe Biden shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.