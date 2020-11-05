Trump campaign to file lawsuit challenging Nevada vote: report

FILE PHOTO: A county election worker tabulates ballots at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign planned to make a announcement in Las Vegas on Thursday at 11:30 ET (1630 GMT) on what is expected to be a lawsuit challenging the vote in Nevada.

The campaign scheduled a news conference as ballot counting in the U.S. presidential election continued in the state.

The Trump campaign, which has already filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting, planned to allege voter fraud in a lawsuit in Nevada, Fox News reported.

In Wisconsin, the campaign has asked for a recount.

The news conference will feature former intelligence official Richard Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, the statement said.