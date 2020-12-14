Nevada's six electors vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces more nominees and appointees for his administration during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nevada’s six electors voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, confirming the president-elect’s victory in the state in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Biden’s win in the battleground state was challenged in Nevada district court by President Donald Trump’s campaign but a judge dismissed the suit, ruling that the campaign had not supported its claims of fraud and wrongdoing with proof.