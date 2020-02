FILE PHOTO: Supporters laugh as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren holds a "Canvass Kickoff" event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turnout for the Nevada Democratic caucuses was 105,195, the Nevada State Democratic Party said on Monday, surpassing the 84,000 voters who participated in the 2016 Nevada caucuses.

Saturday’s turnout fell short of the record 118,000 people who participated in the 2008 caucuses.