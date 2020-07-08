Ex-construction executive aims to flip New Jersey district back to Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former construction company executive won the Republican nomination to take on New Jersey’s freshman Democratic Representative Andy Kim, in one of a series of races in the state where the party hopes to reverse its losses of 2018.

David Richter declared victory on Wednesday after his opponent conceded. In a statement he said Kim, who narrowly flipped the 3rd congressional district Democratic, was “a terrible fit for our district, one that voted for President Trump in 2016 and is going to do so again in 2020.”

Richter’s opponent for the Republican nomination, former county official Kate Gibbs, conceded overnight after the state’s primary Tuesday.

Republicans chagrined by how few women their party has in Congress had pinned their hopes on Gibbs. She said she hoped her campaign would “encourage other women to challenge the good ol’ boys club, run for office, and make sure their voices are heard.”

Richter had originally planned to run against Representative Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s 2nd district when Van Drew was still a Democrat.

But after Van Drew opposed President Donald Trump’s impeachment and became a Republican last year, Richter set his sights on the 3rd district.

With 53% of precincts reporting, Richter led Gibbs by a wide margin, 67.4% to 32.6%, the New York Times said.

Van Drew won his own primary on Tuesday in the 2nd district and will run in November against Democrat Amy Kennedy, a former schoolteacher who married into the famous U.S. political family.

In New Jersey’s 5th district, Arati Kreibich, a Democratic progressive challenging moderate Representative Josh Gottheimer, conceded on Wednesday and pledged support for her former opponent. Kreibich is a neuroscientist who was backed by Bernie Sanders.

The New Jersey primary election had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. With 15% of precincts reporting, the results showed Gottheimer leading Kreibich by about 69% to 31%, the Times said.

Complete results in the congressional primaries may not be known until later this month. As with other states that have encouraged voters to mail ballots instead of voting in person because of the pandemic, delays are likely while officials receive, open and tabulate the votes.