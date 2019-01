FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Mark Harris, Republican candidate from North Carolina's 9th Congressional district, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - A North Carolina judge on Tuesday refused to certify Republican Mark Harris as the winner of a congressional election that is under investigation for possible election fraud by the state’s elections board.

“Certification is not appropriate until the investigation into the protest is concluded by final decision,” Judge Paul Ridgeway said after a hearing in Raleigh, North Carolina.