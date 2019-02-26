Republican who led in disputed election for U.S. House won't run again

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Mark Harris, Republican candidate from North Carolina's 9th Congressional district, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - North Carolina Republican Mark Harris said on Tuesday that he will not run again for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after a new election was ordered due to concerns of corruption in the 2018 vote.

In an email, Harris cited health concerns as his reason not to seek the seat. He led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the Nov. 6 election, but state officials refused to certify him as the winner because of allegations of irregularities in the vote.

North Carolina’s bipartisan elections board unanimously ordered a new vote last week in the state’s 9th Congressional District after hearing evidence that an operative for Harris’ campaign had orchestrated a ballot fraud scheme.

The move came after Harris, who spent months trying to fend off a rerun, called for a new election and acknowledged that the public had lost confidence in last year’s result.

“I also owe it to the citizens of the Ninth District to have someone at full strength during the new campaign,” Harris said in the email.

A date has not yet been set for the new election in the country’s last unsettled 2018 congressional contest. The outcome will not change the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.