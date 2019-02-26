Republican who led in votes for disputed U.S. House seat will not run again

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Mark Harris, Republican candidate from North Carolina's 9th Congressional district, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - North Carolina Republican Mark Harris said on Tuesday that he will not run again for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after a new election was ordered due to concerns of corruption in the 2018 vote.

In an email, Harris cited health concerns as his reason not to seek the seat. He led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the Nov. 6 election, but state officials refused to certify him as the winner because of allegations of irregularities in the vote.