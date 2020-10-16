Obama to campaign for Biden in Philadelphia on Oct. 21

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns for Democrats, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and and Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Philadelphia next week ahead of the Nov. 3 election against President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign said.

The campaign said additional details will be released later. The popular former president criticized Trump in a podcast this week as an “accelerant” of misinformation.