Republican DeWine wins Ohio governor's race: NBC News

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Ohio gubernatorial nominee and Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine speaks during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio., U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Republican Mike DeWine won the Ohio governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Richard Cordray in one of the highest-profile U.S. gubernatorial contests, NBC News projected on Tuesday.

DeWine, 71, is a former U.S. representative and U.S. senator, while Cordray, 59, is known as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau created under President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump, who endorsed DeWine, traveled to the state for a rally in Cleveland on Monday.

DeWine will succeed Republican Governor John Kasich, who was barred by law by running for a third term.