Oman's Sultan congratulates Biden on winning U.S. election

FILE PHOTO: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Oman’s sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on winning the U.S. Presidential election, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

Haitham bin Tariq sent a letter to Biden expressing “his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term”, the state news agency added.