FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate greets supporters at a campaign rally in Plano, Texas, U.S., November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has announced his bid for next year’s U.S. presidential election, CNN reported on Thursday.

O’Rourke, the latest in a growing field of candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination, was heading to Iowa on Thursday to drum up support for his bid.