March 14, 2019 / 12:13 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Beto O'Rourke to seek Democratic U.S. presidential nomination: TV station

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX), candidate for U.S. Senate greets supporters at a campaign rally in Plano, Texas, U.S., November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Beto O’Rourke, the youthful Texan who gained a national following with his long-shot election battle against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz last year, told a Texas TV station on Wednesday he will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” O’Rourke said in a text to TV station KTSM. “It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

A formal announcement will be made on Thursday morning, the television station said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

