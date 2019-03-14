Beto O'Rourke to seek Democratic U.S. presidential nomination: TV station

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Beto O’Rourke, the youthful Texan who gained a national following with his long-shot election battle against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz last year, told a Texas TV station on Wednesday he will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” O’Rourke said in a text to TV station KTSM. “It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”
A formal announcement will be made on Thursday morning, the television station said.
