Former Massachusetts Governor Patrick to end 2020 presidential bid: CBS

FILE PHOTO: Deval Patrick appears on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick planned to end his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing a source familiar with the announcement.

Campaign manager Abe Rakov did not confirm his withdrawal but said Patrick “is evaluating and will make a decision about the future of the campaign tomorrow.”

Patrick, 63, an African American and close ally of former President Barack Obama, jumped into the race in November but failed to gain traction with voters.