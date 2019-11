FILE PHOTO: Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick smiles in the Boston Red Sox dugout before MLB American League baseball action between the Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick has told people close to him that he has decided to seek the Democratic nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential race, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the conversations.