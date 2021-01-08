Pelosi says more Democratic support for impeaching Trump than last time - CNN

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks as the House of Representatives reconvenes to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results, after rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers on Friday there was more support for impeaching Trump among Democrats now than there was the first time around, CNN reported, citing source on Democratic caucus call.

Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said moving toward impeachment would encourage a conversation on using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, a source told Reuters.