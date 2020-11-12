House Speaker Pelosi says Democrat Biden will be 'just fine' in U.S. presidential transition

U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results and the continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence in the U.S. presidential transition on Thursday and said Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be “just fine.”

“He knows the territory. So he’s going to be just fine in the transition,” Pelosi told reporters. “It’s most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people.”