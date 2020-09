FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rebuked President Donald Trump’s debate night comments casting doubt on the integrity of the Nov. 3 election, saying the ballot results must be respected.

“The integrity of our elections must be maintained. Democratic or Republican, the result will be respected,” Pelosi told MSNBC in an interview.