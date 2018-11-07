Pelosi urges bipartisanship as Democrats win U.S. House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A victorious Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will use their newly won majority to pursue a bipartisan agenda for a country that she said has had “enough of division.”

Democrats have been projected to win enough seats to take control of the House after eight years of Republican rule. Pelosi is expected to seek the top job of House speaker, a post she held for four years beginning in 2007. She was the nation’s first female speaker.