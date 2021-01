FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.