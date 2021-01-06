Pence welcomes the efforts of U.S. lawmakers to raise objections given 'voting irregularities'

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said he did not believe he had the authority to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally, but welcomed efforts by U.S. lawmakers to raise objections about alleged “voting irregularities”.

Pence, under intense pressure by defeated President Donald Trump to hold up certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election, told U.S. lawmakers in a letter that he would do his duty to ensure concerns about the election received a “fair and open hearing”.

“When disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under Federal Law, it is the people’s representatives who review the evidence and resolve disputes through a democratic process,” said Pence, who is presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the election results.