U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence for a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence would be his running mate once again in the 2020 presidential election, when he hopes to capture a second term in the White House.

“Mike, will you be my running mate?” Trump asked Pence in front of reporters. “The answer is yes,” Trump said after hearing the response. “That was unexpected but I feel very fine.”