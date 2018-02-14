FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018

U.S. weighs plans to prevent Russian meddling in future elections: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration and the U.S. intelligence community are discussing plans to prevent Russia from interfering in future elections, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday, a after the nation’s top intelligence officials said they expected Moscow to continue such efforts.

Pence, in an interview with Axios, said the administration took such interference seriously, adding: “We have discussed plans going forward to ensure that meddling in our elections by Russian or other powers around the world will be rebutted.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tom Brown

