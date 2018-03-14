FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Republicans not ruling out recount bid in Pennsylvania election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans are not conceding and not ruling out pursuing a recount or other legal action in a special U.S. House of Representatives election in Pennsylvania in which Democrat Conor Lamb is leading Republican Rick Saccone by a thin margin, a Republican Party spokesman said on Wednesday.

Supporters watch television monitors as election results come in during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election between Republican Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

“We are absolutely not conceding,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Matt Gorman said. “We’re not ruling out a recount or any other further legal action.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Will Dunham

