Democrat in U.S. House race in Pennsylvania says opponent concedes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Conor Lamb said on Wednesday his Republican opponent in a U.S. House of Representatives special election on March 13 in Pennsylvania had conceded the race.

U.S. Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb is greeted by supporters during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lamb made the statement on Twitter about Rick Saccone, cementing a stunning Democratic upset in a long-time Republican area that President Donald Trump won handily in 2016.

“Just got off the phone with my opponent, @RickSaccone4PA, who congratulated me & graciously conceded last Tuesday’s election,” the tweet said in part.