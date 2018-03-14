FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Democrat claims victory in Pennsylvania election for U.S. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANONSBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat, claimed victory in Tuesday’s election for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Pennsylvania that is seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s performance and a litmus test for midterm elections in November.

Conor Lamb exits after taking his grandmother, Barbara Lamb, to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
“It took a little longer than we thought but we did it. You did it,” Lamb told cheering supporters as results showed him ahead of Republican rival Rick Saccone by a fraction of a percentage point.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Paul Tait

