Pennsylvania's 20 electors vote for Democrat Biden for president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pennsylvania cast its 20 votes in the Electoral College for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, capping weeks of post-election turmoil as Republican President Donald Trump sought to have the Northeastern state’s election overturned.

Before voting began, the head of the state’s Democratic Party, Nancy Patton Mills, said it was “a great day for democracy.”

Biden won the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania by about 81,000 votes. Trump and his allies sued to have the results overturned based on what they claimed were widespread irregularities. State and federal courts rejected those efforts.