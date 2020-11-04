Philadelphia city officials still counting ballots, no timeline

FILE PHOTO: Electoral workers count ballots during the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Philadelphia city officials said on Wednesday the city was still counting ballots in Tuesday’s presidential election and did not give a timeline on when they expect results.

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said roughly 141,000 out of 351,069 mail ballots have been counted. She said city officials were “segregating” ballots received after polls closed.