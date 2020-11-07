Poland's President Duda congratulates Biden on 'successful campaign'

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda congratulated Joe Biden for running “a successful presidential campaign” after major networks declared him the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.
Duda added Poland, one of Washington’s closest allies under President Donald Trump, was determined to maintain a “high-level, high-quality ... partnership” with the United States.
Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper
