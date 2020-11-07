Poland's President Duda congratulates Biden on 'successful campaign'

FILE PHOTO: Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda talks to the media after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the second round of the presidential election, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda congratulated Joe Biden for running “a successful presidential campaign” after major networks declared him the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.

Duda added Poland, one of Washington’s closest allies under President Donald Trump, was determined to maintain a “high-level, high-quality ... partnership” with the United States.